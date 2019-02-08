This unique $4 leather Apple Watch band is available in various colors and sizes

Top4Cus via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in various sizes and black or brown for $4.19 Prime shipped when promo code ITG2EN8Q is applied during checkout. That’s good for at least 60% off the regular going rate and the best that we’ve tracked all-time. Upgrade your Apple Watch with some fresh style. This leather band includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Band features:
- Advanced quality: Totally genuine leather, the best part of the top leather, extremely soft and comfortable texture feeling, makes no pressure on wrist. Simple and stylish stainless steel buckle design, never scratch skin and clothes, skin-friendly. Attention, the color will be a little bit darker than the pictures. Not waterproof.
- Unique point: Brown, classic color of fashion. Extraordinary holes design, an innovation of leather band, enjoy premium wearing experience from quality to design. A breathable band.
- Accurate-upgraded connector, precisely and securely, no break anymore, easy to install or remove