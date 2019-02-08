Take your home workouts up a notch w/ Weider’s Flat Weight Bench for $30 (35% off)

Walmart is offering the Weider Strength Flat Weight Bench for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Regularly up to $46 or so, this is a straight 35% discount and the lowest price we can find. This model measures 17.25 x 18.75 x 39.75-inches and features sewn vinyl seating with a 350-pound user weight capacity (460-pound total weight capacity). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things conspired $30 is quite a competitive price tag for a bench like this. Marcy’s comparable flat option goes for $54.99 shipped. But if you’re looking for a upright, inclining bench Marcy makes a well-rated option at $50. For more workout gear, head over to our Sports/Fitness Guide.

Weider Strength Flat Weight Bench: