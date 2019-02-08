Take your home workouts up a notch w/ Weider’s Flat Weight Bench for $30 (35% off)

Walmart is offering the Weider Strength Flat Weight Bench for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees. Regularly up to $46 or so, this is a straight 35% discount and the lowest price we can find. This model measures 17.25 x 18.75 x 39.75-inches and features sewn vinyl seating with a 350-pound user weight capacity (460-pound total weight capacity). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
All things conspired $30 is quite a competitive price tag for a bench like this. Marcy’s comparable flat option goes for $54.99 shipped. But if you’re looking for a upright, inclining bench Marcy makes a well-rated option at $50. For more workout gear, head over to our Sports/Fitness Guide.
Weider Strength Flat Weight Bench:
Enhance your home gym with a foundational piece of equipment essential to any weight room. Experience the versatility of the Weider Flat Bench to help you build muscle and increase your fitness performance as you work out. The Weider Flat Bench accommodates a wide variety of fitness routines and levels. Use the Weider Flat Bench for everything from bench presses with a barbell (not included) to stabilizing yourself during bodyweight exercises, like during tricep dips. Sewn vinyl seats provide comfort and stability during your weight lifting session.