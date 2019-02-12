Capture professional photos w/ the AmazonBasics Portable Studio at a new all-time low: $118 shipped

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio for $118.07 shipped. Today’s discount is only the second that we’ve seen, beating our previous mention by $1 and dropping the price to a new low. For comparison, it normally sells for $135 or more. The all-in-one kit includes a built-in LED light and allows you to capture more professional-looking photos in its 25 x 25 x 30-inch space. Over 700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you want to save a bit more and portability isn’t at the top of your requirements, then this highly-rated kit may be a better buy at $40 shipped.

AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio features: