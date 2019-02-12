Here’s a rare deal on the official Nintendo 3DS/XL/2DS AC Adapter at $7 shipped

Amazon is offering the official Nintendo 3DS/3DS XL/2DS AC Adapter for $6.99 shipped as an add-on item. That means you need to spend at least $25 to lock in this rate. It is also matched at Target with an additional 5% off and free shipping for REDcard holders. Regularly $10 or so, this is rare price drop on the official 3DS adapter and the best price we can find. You can certainly just use an unofficial charging brick or something with a USB charger cable, but if you’re anything like me you would prefer the safe, Nintendo option. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

