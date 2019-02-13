Add an Arlo Pro 2 Security System w/ FREE cloud storage to your home for $200 (Reg. $280)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Arlo Pro 2 1080p Wire-free Security System for $199.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, it was originally listed at $300 but often sells for around $280. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. The Arlo Pro 2 system delivers full 1080p feeds with a wire-free setup. Offers Alexa voice command compatibility and ships with rechargeable batteries. Best off all? Arlo includes free cloud storage, a perk that you generally have to pay for with other systems. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to save even further will want to consider going with a Wyze Cam. This affordable security camera offers full 1080p for a fraction of the cost along with free 14-day cloud storage. Learn more here.

Arlo Pro 2 features: