Sphero’s BB-8 Droid has a ‘Watch With Me’ mode for viewing the Star Wars films: $55 (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 13th 2019 11:43 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering the Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Trainer for $54.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $45 off what Amazon direct charges and is $42 less than the lowest price they’ve asked. Today’s deal is even $25 off what third-parties there are selling it for and the best we can find. This Sphero droid is chock-full of features. For starters, it is compatible with the Sphero Edu app, allowing you to tinker with coding. It also has a ‘Watch With Me’ mode for when you refresh yourself on the Star Wars saga. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you like Star Wars, but aren’t a huge fan, Sphero’s $44 Mini Robot Ball may be a worthy alternative. It can be driven around using the Sphero Play app and like the BB-8 above, it also works with Sphero Edu for those looking to dabble with programming.

Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Trainer features:

  • Autonomous behavior – send BB-8 out to Patrol on its own, or even watch him move while charging
  • Holographic simulation – explore the star Wars galaxy with the app and the Droid trainer
  • Code BB-8 – Download the Sphero Edu app and use character-specific commands to program BB-8 and complete STEM activities
  • Watch With Me – View films from the Star Wars saga with BB-8 by your side
  • Authentic movement – the Tech within BB-8 allows it to roll and move his dome just like on-screen
