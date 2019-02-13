Switch eShop Deals: Owlboy $15, Diablo III $40, Scribblenauts $20 and more from $2

- Feb. 13th 2019 4:38 pm ET

0

We are only about an hour away from today’s anticipated Nintendo Direct event and we still have some solid deals in this morning’s roundup. However, it’s time to look at some notable eShop price drops. Rocket League and more are still on sale but we are now seeing digital deals on Owlboy, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Scribblenauts and more starting from just $2. Head below for all the deals.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Nintendo Direct event and make sure you go check out WaterField’s new Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories. You also won’t want to miss the new Super Impulse Micro Arcades.

Owlboy:

Pick up your friends, and bring them with you as you explore the open skies. Overcome obstacles and greater enemies, in one of the most detailed adventures of this era.

Being a mute, Otus struggles living up to the expectations of owl-hood. Things spiral from bad to worse with the sudden appearance of sky pirates.

