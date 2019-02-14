MyProtein offers 11 lbs. of Impact Whey Isolate at $70 shipped for Valentine’s Day (Reg. $115+)

MyProtein is now offering 35% off its popular Impact Whey Isolate today. But you can use code VALENTINE10 to knock an extra 10% off 11-lb. packages of the chocolate and strawberry flavors. That means you can grab 11 lbs. for as low as $69.61 with free shipping across the board. Roughly $48 off depending on the flavor, this is a great time to stock up on Impact Isolate (really low lactose and fat content compared to the standard Whey) especially considering everything is shipping for free right now. Head below for more details.

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat.

Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.