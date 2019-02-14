Ninja’s Smart Touch Screen Blender is yours for just $62 shipped today (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninja Smart Screen Blender CT650) for $61.99 shipped. Regularly $130, it is currently on sale for $100 at Best Buy and has sold for closer to $105 at Amazon most recently. In fact, today’s deal is few bucks under the Black Friday 2018 pricing. Along with the “intuitive” touch screen this one can power through “everything from ice to whole fruits in seconds for frozen drinks, ice cream, smoothies and more.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you’re looking for something a little bit more on the personal smoothie side of things, we still have the Magic Bullet Blender at just $25.50 (Reg. $35). And be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware.

Ninja Smart Screen Blender with Touchscreen Display: