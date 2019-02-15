Download season 1 of Fairy Tail or Garo in HD for FREE + anime Blu-rays from $5 at Best Buy

Amazon offers downloads of Fairy Tail: Season 1, Part 1 in HD for FREE. Same at Microsoft. You’ll find it for $25 at Vudu. It had been going for that much at Amazon until today’s drop. It includes 12 English-dubbed episodes. Rated 4.3/5 stars. If action-comedy isn’t your thing, the much heavier Garo the Animation: Season 1, Part 1 in HD is also FREE. That’s a $17 drop and the best deal we could find for the English dub. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals on anime.

Own a Blu-ray player? You may want to see what Best Buy has to offer, as it’s discounting popular anime shows and films on Blu-ray. Prices start at $4.99 with free shipping via My Best Buy Rewards. (Sign up here for free if you’re not a member.) This sale includes the critically-acclaimed wartime drama Grave of the Fireflies for $7.99. It’s currently $12 at Walmart, and this is the best price we could find. Have the tissues handy when watching this one. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

And if you’ve yet to catch the instant classic that is Your Name, you can download it in digital HD for $6.99 from Amazon. Regularly $15, it matches the Amazon all-time low. This is the English dub and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

Fairy Tail: Season 1, Part 1 features: