Amazon has Edifier’s top-rated Bluetooth Bookshelf speakers on sale for $160 (Reg. $200)

- Feb. 15th 2019 7:20 am ET

$160
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Edifier (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 2.0-Ch. Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison this pair of speakers usually sells for $200 and we’ve not seen them for less than $180. If you’re looking to upgrade your audio setup, whether it be a Mac or vinyl, Edifier has you covered. This pair of speakers offers a built-in amp, RCA inputs, Bluetooth connectivity and more. Includes a remote for easy access to controls. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save even further with a pair of Mackie Speakers for $99. You’ll lose the Bluetooth connectivity here but otherwise these speakers are known as some of the best for consumers out there. Learn more here.

Edifier Active Bluetooth Speakers feature:

  • DIGITAL / ANALOG INPUTS – RCA/Aux for PC, turntables, etc; Optical/Coaxial for lossless connection; Bluetooth for convenience
  • BLUETOOTH V4.0 – Latest wireless technology for playing from phones, tablets or laptops
  • TREBLE/BASS CONTROL, SUB-LINE OUT: Adjust bass, treble, volume and toggle inputs on rear panel. Need a little more oomph? Add a subwoofer to your 2.0 setup by simply connecting to the sub-out jack
  • WIRELESS REMOTE – Handy compact remote control for input selection, volume adjustment and track control (Bluetooth).
$160

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Edifier

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp