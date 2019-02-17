Get online privacy and security with VPNSecure for $30

From government agencies to snooping social networks, your digital privacy is constantly under threat. VPNSecure helps you take back control, defeat cybercriminals and unlock some great content from around the world. Right now, you can get lifetime service for only $29.75 (Orig. $450) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: PREZDAY15.

By routing your data via masking servers, VPNSecure is able to disguise your physical location and your IP address. This makes it virtually impossible for anyone to follow you across the Internet. In addition, VPNSecure keeps no record of your online activity.

To combat cybercrime, VPNSecure protects your data using AES encryption. As a result, you can connect to public Wi-Fi without having to worry about hackers. There’s even a built-in kill switch to ensure that your data doesn’t leak.

VPNSecure works on all major desktop and mobile platforms. One subscription covers five devices with unlimited bandwidth. With servers in 48 countries, you can always get a fast, local connection. Alternatively, you can “pop up” around the world to bypass local restrictions on streaming sites.

Order now for $29.75 to get your lifetime subscription with promo code: PREZDAY15, worth $450.