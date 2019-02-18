Pick up an iPhone 6s/Plus or 7 from $150 today at Woot (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 6s/Plus and 7 models priced from $149.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. There are various configurations available in today’s sale, including both traditional and plus-sized models. Most of these offers are a match of our previous mentions, as well and up to $690 off the original price. Note: these are GSM-only models in some instances. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.
Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Check out the entire sale right here.
iPhone 6 features:
The 64-bit A8 chip delivers fast CPU and graphics performance. And the M8 motion coprocessor handles specific tasks to make iPhone 6 more power efficient. iOS 9 is full of enhancements you’ll appreciate every day. The more you do with iOS 9, the more you’ll wonder how you ever did without it. Put your finger on the Home button, and just like that your iPhone unlocks. Your fingerprint can also approve purchases from iTunes or the App Store.