Pick up an iPhone 6s/Plus or 7 from $150 today at Woot (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 6s/Plus and 7 models priced from $149.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. There are various configurations available in today’s sale, including both traditional and plus-sized models. Most of these offers are a match of our previous mentions, as well and up to $690 off the original price. Note: these are GSM-only models in some instances. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. Check out the entire sale right here.

iPhone 6 features: