Start 3D printing w/ Monoprice’s recently-released Voxel for a low of $274.50 (Reg. $400)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Voxel 3D Printer for $274.54 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Until today, this printer has been selling for $400, but can now be snatched up for $323 at Amazon. Today’s deal beats the previous low we tracked by $45. I bought my first 3D printer a few weeks back and have begun making my own designs. It’s liberating to no longer be limited to mass market products and be able to make things that fit custom needs. A 150mm built plate means that you’ll be able to make items that span 6 inches in any direction. Cloud connectivity allows you to monitor the status of your printer from anywhere and queue a new job at a moment’s notice. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

Fun filament colors make 3D printing even more of blast. Amazon sells its own for $19 and offers black, gray, blue, and red options. My first designs have been custom remote stands, and they have been extremely inexpensive to make. At typically 50 cents or less, you can make your own custom designs and seriously undercut what cookie-cutter products fetch on Amazon.

Monoprice Voxel 3D Printer features: