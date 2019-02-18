Dive into smart home lighting with Sylvania’s $18 HomeKit LED Light Bulb (44% off, All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Sylvania Edison Style A19 HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sylvania’s smart LED light bulb works with HomeKit and Siri right out of the box. What’s even better is that it doesn’t require a hub and pairs right to your device over Bluetooth. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 70% of customers.

Alternatively, you can bring home the LIFX Mini HomeKit Light Bulb for $25. It works without a hub just like Sylvania’s option, but works with Wi-Fi rather than Bluetooth.

If you’re still undecided on how to take the plunge, check out our guide on how to choose the best lighting for your smart home.

Sylvania A19 HomeKit LED Light Bulb features: