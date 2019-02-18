Dive into smart home lighting with Sylvania’s $18 HomeKit LED Light Bulb (44% off, All-time low)

Amazon is currently offering the Sylvania Edison Style A19 HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $17.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 44% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sylvania’s smart LED light bulb works with HomeKit and Siri right out of the box. What’s even better is that it doesn’t require a hub and pairs right to your device over Bluetooth. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 70% of customers.
Alternatively, you can bring home the LIFX Mini HomeKit Light Bulb for $25. It works without a hub just like Sylvania’s option, but works with Wi-Fi rather than Bluetooth.
If you’re still undecided on how to take the plunge, check out our guide on how to choose the best lighting for your smart home.
Sylvania A19 HomeKit LED Light Bulb features:
- Apple HomeKit-enabled Light: Works with Apple HomeKit to support millions of colors and adjustable white color temperature ranging from 2700K to 6500K. No hub required for set up.
- Voice Control with Siri: Control your lights with voice integration through Siri – Ask Siri to dim your lights, set a scene, turn on or off, and more.
- Individual light atmosphere: Unique vintage filament light bulb creates beautiful ambient light at 650 lumens and is ideal for pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and more.
- Energy saving bulb: long lasting 10W LED (60 Watt equivalent bulb) with standard shape A19 and filament design.
- The OSRAM LIGHTIFY Gateway is not needed to use this light with Apple HomeKit. Your bulb pairs directly to Apple HomeKit using Bluetooth on your compatible iOS device and is controlled through the Apple Home app.
