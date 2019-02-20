Home Depot’s 1-day Outdoor Tool Sale has snow blowers, pressure washers, more from $12

- Feb. 20th 2019 8:35 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off select outdoor power equipment. You’ll find deals on lawn mower, generators, pressure washers and much more here. Our top pick is the Snow Joe 21-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower for $106.98 shipped. For comparison, it currently sells for around $160 at Walmart. Today’s deal is $10 less than the previous Amazon all-time low. Winter is here, and having a new snow blower on deck sure is handy. Ditch the oil and gas, go with this electric model instead that features a 15A motor, 21-inch width and more. Built-in LED lights make it easy to rid your driveway of snow at night. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also eyeing the Sun Joe 1.76GPM 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $109 shipped. That’s $40 off the regular going rate just about everywhere else. This model is ideal for spring cleanups after the cold weather passes. Includes various nozzles, a wand and everything you need to get started. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here.

Snow Joe Snow Blower features:

  • Ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways
  • No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain
  • 3 W LED light for safe nighttime clearing
  • Powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs of snow per minute
  • Steel auger with 2 rubber blades cuts 21″ wide and 12″ deep in one pass
  • 180° adjustable directional chute throws snow up to 20 ft
