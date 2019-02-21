Professional artists and designers can save $200 on Wacon’s Cintiq 21-inch Drawing Tablet

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Cintiq 22HD 21-inch Pen Display Tablet for $1,499.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since the summer of 2018. Wacom is an industry leader when it comes to its line of Cintiq drawing tablets. This model is fully-equipped with a 19.5-inch active display, Mac and PC compatibility, 17 user-programmable macro buttons and more, all of which makes it a fantastic option for professional artists, graphic designers and other creatives. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 340 shoppers.

Those who are still sharpening their drawing skills can alternatively bring home the Wacom Cintiq 16-inch Drawing Tablet for $650. You’ll still be getting a best-in-class drawing tool with low latency and more, but with a smaller screen and a more affordable price tag to coincide.

And if you’re looking to ditch Wacom all-together, pairing Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad with an Apple Pencil is a notable way to take your digital art studio on-the-go.

Wacom Cintiq 22HD 21-Inch Tablet features: