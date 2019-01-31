Earlier this week, LEGO unveiled its latest Star Wars kits which reimagined five previously-released vehicles into all-new builds. In the same nostalgia-driven spirit, we’ll be reminiscing about some of our favorite vintage-inspired LEGO Ideas creations. This month brings us brick-built hidden ruins, a seaworthy pirate vessel and a massive Technic RC vehicle. Head below for a closer look.

Caribbean Clipper

One of the first LEGO themes took builders to the high seas with plundering treasure. The LEGO Pirates theme was an essential for fans in the 1990s, and now builder Babyteeth is drawing some inspiration from it for their creation. The Caribbean Clipper first debuted in 1989, but now it’s getting a fresh coat of paint.

Thirty years later, the new version is just as seaworthy as a brick-built vessel comes, featuring a notable color scheme and plenty of detail. The 2,000-piece ship measures over 22-inches long, touts 24 canons and seven blue pin-striped sails. Over 1,100 fans are clearly all about the nostalgia. And with over 500 days left in the campaign, there’s plenty of time left to secure 10,000 supporters.

Snow-groomer PRINOTH LEITWOLF

Technic is one of the oldest and most beloved themes in LEGO’s lineup of sets. So including it in a roundup like this felt like a must. One particular build caught our eye this time around. Creator redera00‘s Snow-groomer PRINOTH LEITWOLF has been gaining tracking on the crowd-sourcing platform.

This recreation of the snow-groomer is as impressively crafted as it is accurate to its real-world inspiration. In its current iteration, the model is full remote-controlled and packs all of the functionalities that you’d find on the street. It stacks up to over 3,000 pieces and has nine different motors to handle all of the functionality.

We’ve seen plenty of RC LEGO Technic builds in the past. And given how massive some of the recent releases in the theme have been, I could see this getting through LEGO’s approval process. Having just broken the 3,000 supporter milestone, there are only 260 days for the build to lock in the next achievement.

Jungle Temple

Beginning in 1998, LEGO’s Adventurers series brings back fond memories for many veteran builders. Jonas Wide’s Jungle Temple creation captures that 21-year-old style but with a more modern look. The kit packs plenty of lush greenery, dilapidated structures and some other great building techniques. All that’s missing is Johnny Thunder himself.

The creation has over 830 fans giving their support thus far, with 158 days to gain the remaining numbers. I’m sure a lot of LEGO builders would love to see a set like this hit shelves based on the nostalgia factor alone, but there’s so much here that really makes it stand out from other creations we’ve seen on Ideas.

Have a favorite of the three builds we highlighted? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to give your support to any of the builds you’d like to see become full-blown LEGO kits.

