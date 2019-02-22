Roborock’s Smart Robotic Vacuum takes care of spring cleaning at $247.50 (Reg. $330)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 10:02 am ET

0

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its E20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $247.49 shipped when ROBOROCKE20 code has been applied at checkout. That’s good for an over $82 discount, beats the previous price drop by $51 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Touting a 100-minute runtime, smartphone control, and variable-stage cleaning, this robotic vacuum is a more-than-capable option for handling your chores. It even works with Alexa, meaning you won’t have to lift a finger to tidy up your home. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 170 customers.

Even though it’s at an all-time low, there are still some ways you can pocket even more savings compared to today’s deal. The best-selling Anker eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum is down to just $213 when you clip the on-page coupon. At $35 less, the main feature you’re giving up is smartphone control. But if you can live with that, then this is a solid budget-conscious buy.

Roborock E20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner features:

  • Efficient and intelligent: Fast cleaning, no random bumping. A dual-gyro system, and motion tracking sensors create a high-efficiency cleaning path for every room. Thirteen onboard sensors provide drop avoidance, anti-collision, trap prevention, self-charging and resumption.
  • Thorough cleaning: 1800Pa of intense suction picks up dust, crumbs, and other dirt. A super-sized dustbin needs to be emptied only occasionally.
  • Vacuum and mop: Choose to just vacuum, or vacuum and mop your home at the same time for a complete clean. Water is sucked naturally into the mop as it cleans, eliminating puddling.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories roborock

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go