Tell Siri to water your lawn with 20% off Rachio 3 Sprinkler Controllers: 8-Zone $184 or 16-Zone $224
Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $183.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. That saves you $46 from the usual Amazon price and is $7 under the all-time low there. You can also bring home the 16-Zone model for $224, saving you 20% from the going rate at Amazon. Both versions are headlined by HomeKit support, which allows you water your lawn with Siri. You’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control as well, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 480 customers and is a #1 best-seller.
If your home isn’t equipped with a sprinkler system but you’d still like to bring Siri control into the mix for watering your plants, the Eve Aqua HomeKit Smart Water Controller is down to $97 when clipping the on-page coupon.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:
- Rachio 3 is the top-of-the-line product from Amazon’s most- and highest-rated WiFi sprinkler controller brand
- Download the Rachio app to care for your lawn remotely with your smartphone, tablet or laptop, use a connected home system or run zones directly from the controller itself.
- Set your own schedules or input details like plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically water your lawn with exactly what it needs to thrive, and not a drop more
- Rachio Weather Intelligence Plus, a Rachio 3 exclusive, automatically adjusts your irrigation schedule based on comprehensive forecasts in your exact location