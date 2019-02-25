Amazon now offering up to $90 off eufy BoostIQ Robotic Vacuums w/ deals from $180 (Today only)

- Feb. 25th 2019 8:26 am ET

Get this deal
$90 off from $180
0

Today only, as part of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is offering up to $90 off a selection of its BoostIQ RoboVacs. You can grab the eufy BoostIQ 30 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the regular $270 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year and the best we can find. This model features 13.2-feet of Boundary Strips to focus on certain areas, self-charging, a 100-minute runtime, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and a ”worry-free” 12-month warranty. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 600 Amazon customers, but if you’re looking for an option with Alexa, head below because we have one of those too.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can also jump up to the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C for $224.99 shipped. This one is $75 off the going rate, down at the best price we can find and features Wi-Fi with Alexa/Google Assistant support.

We have a couple more robotic vacuum deals for you right here, and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

eufy BoostIQ 30 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.
  • BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
Get this deal
$90 off from $180

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Eufy

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard