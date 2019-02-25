Amazon now offering up to $90 off eufy BoostIQ Robotic Vacuums w/ deals from $180 (Today only)

Today only, as part of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is offering up to $90 off a selection of its BoostIQ RoboVacs. You can grab the eufy BoostIQ 30 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the regular $270 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year and the best we can find. This model features 13.2-feet of Boundary Strips to focus on certain areas, self-charging, a 100-minute runtime, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and a ”worry-free” 12-month warranty. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 600 Amazon customers, but if you’re looking for an option with Alexa, head below because we have one of those too.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can also jump up to the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C for $224.99 shipped. This one is $75 off the going rate, down at the best price we can find and features Wi-Fi with Alexa/Google Assistant support.

We have a couple more robotic vacuum deals for you right here, and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

eufy BoostIQ 30 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: