Amazon now offering up to $90 off eufy BoostIQ Robotic Vacuums w/ deals from $180 (Today only)

Today only, as part of today’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon is offering up to $90 off a selection of its BoostIQ RoboVacs. You can grab the eufy BoostIQ 30 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the regular $270 price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year and the best we can find. This model features 13.2-feet of Boundary Strips to focus on certain areas, self-charging, a 100-minute runtime, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and a ”worry-free” 12-month warranty. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 600 Amazon customers, but if you’re looking for an option with Alexa, head below because we have one of those too.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can also jump up to the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C for $224.99 shipped. This one is $75 off the going rate, down at the best price we can find and features Wi-Fi with Alexa/Google Assistant support.
We have a couple more robotic vacuum deals for you right here, and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.
eufy BoostIQ 30 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:
- Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.
- BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
- A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.