Spiralize your zucchini to perfection w/ the Magic Veggie Bullet for $60 shipped (Reg. $90+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Veggie Bullet by Magic Bullet (VBR-1001) for $59.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $130 and is currently listed at $91 on Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with its stainless steel blades, this model can spiralize, shred, and slice just about any vegetable you throw at it. It fact, it can “spiralize an entire zucchini in 10 seconds”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As good of a deal as today’s electric option is, you can certainly save a bunch going manual and get some exercise while you’re at it. This Brieftons 7-Blade Spiralizer is only $30 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide today for deep deals on vacuums, luggage, tools and more cookware.

