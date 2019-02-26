This stainless 8-piece Rotating Knife Block Set is down to $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40, Today only)

- Feb. 26th 2019 8:57 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Imperial Premium Stainless 8-Piece Rotating Knife Block Set for $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we have tracked outside of a brief $20 offer in April 2018. This set includes a 7-inch cleaver/butcher knife, 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, a pair of stainless steel kitchen shears and a professional stainless steel sharpening rod. Everything is made from a one-piece high-carbon 420-grade stainless steel “so you don’t have to worry about handles falling off.” Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 300+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you don’t mind forgoing the one-price design and rotating knife block, there are some great options for less. One example would be the 14-piece AmazonBasics Knife Set with high-carbon stainless steel blades and pine wood block for just $24.99 shipped. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more. 

Imperial Stainless 8-Piece Rotating Knife Block Set:

The knife set features strong yet lightweight handles ergonomically contoured for comfort and a secure grip. Stylish as well as functional, this attractive embossed set of knives comes with an eye-catching rotating stand that combines with the luxurious look of the knives for a sleek and modern appearance and it the perfect thing to be prominently displayed on your kitchen counter-top.

Imperial

