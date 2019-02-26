Leviton’s Alexa-enabled Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch drops to $38.50 (Reg. $50)

- Feb. 26th 2019 3:13 pm ET

$50 $38
0

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch (DW6HD-1BZ) for $38.68 shipped. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate at Best Buy, comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, it still sells for closer to $56 at Home Depot. For those looking to get whole-home smart lighting without swapping out every bulb, this in-wall switch is a compelling option. Leviton’s Decora Dimmer works with Alexa as well as Assistant and your smartphone. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

For renters or those who don’t mind swapping out old incandescents for new smart bulbs, you can score three Philips Hue Color Bulbs, a Light Switch and HomeKit Hub for $120 shipped (20% off).

We also spotted a notable discount on an outdoor smart plug that works with Alexa and Assistant at $17.50 (Reg. $25).

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately). Control your home from anywhere – no hub required – simply replace your existing light switch
  • Schedule your lights to turn on when you want them including sunrise/sunset, easily create fun lighting scenes, or use your voice to ask Alexa or Google to turn off all lights
  • Works with Nest – automate lighting based on sensors or alarms. Confirm that the dimmer is being supplied from a 120V AC, 60 Hz source only
  • Works with Google Assistant; Integrate with IFTTT, utilize auto-shutoff in closets, hallways and bathrooms; plus engage home vs. away – perfect for vacation

