Moto Z3 Play delivers Alexa in an Android device for $340 (Reg. $400)

- Feb. 26th 2019 10:45 am ET

$340
0

Amazon offers its Prime members the Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $339.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag, $30 less than our previous mention and the lowest offer we’ve tracked to date. This model sports a six-inch display, 12MP camera, and a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Built-in Alexa services allow users to quickly call-up various voice assistant features when needed. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an affordable case. This option from Spigen should do the trick for around $10. It has a TPU design that’s made to withstand shock and various drops.

Moto Z3 Play features:

  • 6″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a Max Vision 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.1
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8 GHz octa-core processor, 850 MHz Adreno 509 GPU, and fast 4G LTE speed
  • 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras for studio-quality portraits and 8 MP wide angle front-facing camera with screen flash
  • All-day battery + TurboPower charging: 3,000 mAh battery, hours of power after minutes of charging with TurboPower charging
$340

