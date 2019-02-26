Moto Z3 Play delivers Alexa in an Android device for $340 (Reg. $400)

Amazon offers its Prime members the Moto Z3 Play 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $339.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag, $30 less than our previous mention and the lowest offer we’ve tracked to date. This model sports a six-inch display, 12MP camera, and a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Built-in Alexa services allow users to quickly call-up various voice assistant features when needed. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an affordable case. This option from Spigen should do the trick for around $10. It has a TPU design that’s made to withstand shock and various drops.

Moto Z3 Play features: