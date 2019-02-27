Best Buy offers up to 50% off Pokémon toys: Plushies for $12 + more from $6

In celebration of Pokémon Day and as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering up to 50% off a selection of plushies, toys and more. One standout from the lot is the Pokémon 12-inch Plush Toy for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This is one of those random plushy deals where you won’t know which character you’re getting until it comes or you can go pick one in-store. Regularly $20 at Amazon, we rarely see any of these plushies go for less than $15. The series features electric-type Pikachu, big-bellied Snorlax, normal and fighting-type Bewear, sea-dwelling Mareanie, snuggly blue Wobbuffet, Mimikyu and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Be sure to browse through the sale for more Pokémon toys from $6. And in case you missed it, Nintendo finally unveiled the new Pokémon Sword and Shield RPGs with a new trailer and early pre-order deals.
Pokémon 12-inch Plush Toy:
This large-scale Pokémon plush is whopping and 12 inches tall. With a supersoft fabric exterior and a fluffy filling, it is very cuddly and snuggly. Each plush Pokémon features embroidered details to really bring it to life.