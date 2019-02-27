Zionor’s XA Ski & Snowboard Goggles now starting from $16 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ZIONOR Official (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 60% off its ski and snowboard gear. We are seeing options starting from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can grab the Zionor XA Ski Snowboard Snow Goggles for Men and Women at $15.99. Regularly up to $40, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, $5 below the previous deal price and the best we can find. Features here include anti-fog and UV protection, a full REVO reflective lens, two-way venting system and a 1-year warranty. This set carries a 4+ star rating from 650 Amazon customers. More details below.
While the particular set we highlighted above is at a great price, there are loads of goggles in the sale in various colors for right around the same price. Either way, you can leverage your savings towards some of the ZIONOR Ski Snow Socks in Merino Wool from $11.99 Prime shipped (Reg. $24). Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals and be sure to hit up our Sports/Fitness Guide.
Zionor XA Ski Snowboard Snow Goggles:
- TOP NOTCH QUALITY SKI GOGGLES – Ski & snowboard goggles designed for teenager and adult unisex with Italian inner lens, durable TPU frame and high quality sponge.
- FULL EYES PROTECTION – Dual-layer anti-fogging, anti-glare and UV400 Protection coating with super cool full REVO reflective lens.
- MORE SAFETY & SOLID – Ruggedized lens with ZIONOR special EDT (Enhanced Durability Tech) for better impact-resistance and protect skier and snowboarder.