Scan, copy, print and more on Canon’s imageCLASS Laser w/ AirPrint for $124 (Reg. $175)

Adorama offers the Canon imageCLASS MF247dw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $124 shipped. Also at Amazon and Best Buy for $1 more. Today’s offer is a match of the best price we’ve seen to date and around $50 off the regular going rate. Canon’s imageCLASS line is ideal for small businesses or at-home offices. This model sports wireless connectivity for easy printing via AirPrint. Enjoy all-in-one capabilities, which are perfect for tax season, including print, scan, copy and duplex. Rated 4/5 stars.

As far as AirPrint lasers are concerned, this is a very competitive price outside of a few $100 offers. You might find an inkjet alternative for less but you’ll easily make up for that difference with ink costs over time.

Canon imageCLASS MF247dw features: