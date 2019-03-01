Scan, copy, print and more on Canon’s imageCLASS Laser w/ AirPrint for $124 (Reg. $175)

- Mar. 1st 2019 1:55 pm ET

Adorama offers the Canon imageCLASS MF247dw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer with AirPrint for $124 shipped. Also at Amazon and Best Buy for $1 more. Today’s offer is a match of the best price we’ve seen to date and around $50 off the regular going rate. Canon’s imageCLASS line is ideal for small businesses or at-home offices. This model sports wireless connectivity for easy printing via AirPrint. Enjoy all-in-one capabilities, which are perfect for tax season, including print, scan, copy and duplex. Rated 4/5 stars.

As far as AirPrint lasers are concerned, this is a very competitive price outside of a few $100 offers. You might find an inkjet alternative for less but you’ll easily make up for that difference with ink costs over time.

Canon imageCLASS MF247dw features:

  • All in One functionality allows you to print, scan, copy and fax with ease. Easily connect your mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct Connection
  • Print at speeds of up to 28 pages per minute, with your first print in your hands in 6 seconds or less
  • Print on-the-go with Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and Google Cloud Print
  • Paper capacity allows for 250-sheets in the standard cassette and 1-sheet in the multipurpose tray
