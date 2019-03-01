Game on-the-go with the Razer Phone 2 64GB at a new all-time low from $499 shipped (24% off)

- Mar. 1st 2019 8:54 am ET

Razer offers its Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Smartphone in a Mirror Black Finish for $499 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $500. Originally retailing for $800, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $650 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $200 and is a new all-time low. Razer Phone 2 boasts a 120Hz QHD HDR display, Dolby Atoms and a THX-Certified sound, 8GB of memory and more. All powered by a SNAPDRAGON 845 and a custom vapor chamber cooling system, this smartphone excels as a way to game when on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the Razer Phone 2’s superior gaming capabilities really catch your eye, then be sure to check out the Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller. It’ll be a great way to round out your portable gaming setup, and pairs right to the Android phone. Learn more in our announcement coverage

Razer Phone 2 features:

  • 120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD DISPLAY: the fastest mobile gaming display, now brighter
  • QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 845: With a custom vapor chamber cooling system
  • DUAL FRONT-FACING STEREO SPEAKERS: Featuring Dolby Atoms and a THX Certified DAC
  • WIRELESS FAST CHARGING: With large internal 4,000 mAh battery
  • NETFLIX READY: View content in HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1
  • STORAGE: 8GB RAM / 64GB storage + micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)

