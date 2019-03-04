Save 40% on Brother’s P-touch Label Maker with a full keyboard at $15 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $10 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best offer we’ve seen in over nine months. This Brother Label Maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from nearly 490 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared for spring cleaning.

Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker features:

  • Brother makes printing labels at virtually any location simple with this lightweight and portable label maker
  • To make typing text simple, the PT-H110 Easy Portable Label Maker features a QWERTY-style keyboard
  • The PTH110 label maker includes one-touch keys that allow easy access to font, size, style, and frames
  • The Brother Easy Portable Label Maker features 3 fonts, 14 frames, and more than 250 symbols
  • Use Brother Genuine P-touch TZe tapes up to 12mm (approximately 1/2”) for best performance..Maximum Print Speed (mm/sec):20
