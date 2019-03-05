Here’s a rare adidas gift card deal: $60 for $50 w/ free email delivery + more

Newegg is offering $50 adidas Gift Cards with an additional $10 in adidas credit for just $50 with free digital delivery. The additional credit will automatically be added to your cart. These discounted adidas cards don’t come around all that often, so if you plan on spending anything there over the next few months (or more), you’ll definitely want to consider this. It is also a great way to grab deeper discounts during sales (like this one) and on newer releases that are usually exempt from promo codes and the like. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can use these cards both online and in-store. In fact, adidas just launched a major Spring Break sale with up to 30% off Ultraboost, clothing and much more.

While we are talking gift cards, you can still grab 15% off Xbox credit. and Sam’s Club is also throwing in $25 gift cards and more with 1-year memberships right now.

adidas Gift Cards: