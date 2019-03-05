Improve your home theater’s audio w/ Polk Audio’s $150 Signa S2 Soundbar System (25% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Polk Audio 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate at Best Buy direct and is the best price that we’ve seen offered since the beginning of 2018. Polk Audio’s soundbar sports Dolby Digital 5.1 sound and gives your home theater the audio boost it deserves. Plus, the added wireless subwoofer makes sure that all of the bass isn’t left out. Over 430 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Polk Audio’s Signa S2 Soundbar System is a very compelling option at its price. If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar System features: