Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones are up to 50% off today: $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

The official Best Buy eBay store offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones (Matte Gold) for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s current 3-day Apple sale. Regularly $300 at Apple and Amazon, this is a solid 50% price drop, $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. These cans have a 40-hour battery life, a 5-minute fast charge that adds three hours of playback, adjustable cushioned ear cups and 3 months of Apple Music if you’re not already a subscriber. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge gives you three hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth® wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.