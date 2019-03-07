Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones are up to 50% off today: $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

- Mar. 7th 2019 2:04 pm ET

The official Best Buy eBay store offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones (Matte Gold) for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s current 3-day Apple sale. Regularly $300 at Apple and Amazon, this is a solid 50% price drop, $10 below our previous mention and the best we can find. These cans have a 40-hour battery life, a 5-minute fast charge that adds three hours of playback, adjustable cushioned ear cups and 3 months of Apple Music if you’re not already a subscriber. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

There are more headphones deals where this one came from, though. We also have the Bowers & Wilkins ANC Wireless set for $325 (Reg. $400) and some much more affordable options in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. You might as well nab yourself an aluminum headphone stand at under $7 (40% off) too. As always, there are loads more deals on headsets in our guide right here.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a five-minute charge gives you three hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth® wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort.

