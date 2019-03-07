Take your cord-cutting up a notch w/ the Tablo Dual Lite DVR for $100 (Reg. $140)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, that’s good for $40 off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s time to take your experience to the next level with a Tablo DVR. Easily record shows, enjoy a full-screen guide and skip commercials. This model sports two tuners, so you can easily record multiple shows at once. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need an antenna? This 35-mile option from AmazonBasics is on sale. It should certainly do the job when it comes to picking up local channels in your area.

Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR features: