Take your cord-cutting up a notch w/ the Tablo Dual Lite DVR for $100 (Reg. $140)

- Mar. 7th 2019 2:31 pm ET

$100
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, that’s good for $40 off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s time to take your experience to the next level with a Tablo DVR. Easily record shows, enjoy a full-screen guide and skip commercials. This model sports two tuners, so you can easily record multiple shows at once. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need an antenna? This 35-mile option from AmazonBasics is on sale. It should certainly do the job when it comes to picking up local channels in your area.

Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

$100

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Cord Cutting Tablo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp