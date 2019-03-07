Take your cord-cutting up a notch w/ the Tablo Dual Lite DVR for $100 (Reg. $140)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Also available direct. As a comparison, that’s good for $40 off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. If you’re a cord-cutter, it’s time to take your experience to the next level with a Tablo DVR. Easily record shows, enjoy a full-screen guide and skip commercials. This model sports two tuners, so you can easily record multiple shows at once. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Need an antenna? This 35-mile option from AmazonBasics is on sale. It should certainly do the job when it comes to picking up local channels in your area.
Tablo Dual Lite OTA DVR features:
Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.