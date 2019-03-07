Whether you’re interested in concerts, sports, art, theater, or many other event types, Ticketmaster is often one of the best ways to find a way in. The company’s ticket-selling dominance comes from spending over forty years in the industry and always being on the lookout for new ways to serve its customers. The company is relentlessly continuing this pursuit with the launch of a new Alexa skill. Once enabled, the Ticketmaster Alexa skill will allow users to search for, then hear a list of events which they can purchase tickets for using its service.

Why does a Ticketmaster Alexa skill exist?

That’s a great question. The fact that Amazon is always on the lookout for new ways to grow its Alexa platform may mean it pitched the idea to Ticketmaster first. There’s also a chance that Ticketmaster simply didn’t want to fall behind since Alexa surpassed a surprising 50,000 skills several months ago.

Whatever the case may be, Ticketmaster deems its effort valuable enough to justify the time and effort required. Only time will tell if customers routinely use Alexa as a means to discover events to attend.

“This new integration with Alexa will offer yet another avenue for fans to access the best live events, allowing them to discover and buy tickets using only their voice,” said Dan Armstrong, SVP and GM of Distributed Commerce at Ticketmaster. “We’re excited to be working with Amazon Alexa and look forward to seeing fans utilizing it to see the artists, teams, and events they love the most.”

Which commands should I use?

One of the trickiest parts about voice-activated interfaces is not only knowing what to say and also how to say it. A good example of this involves tweaking a TV’s volume using an Alexa-enabled IR blaster I mentioned in one of previous posts. If I say, “Alexa, turn the Bedroom TV volume up”, that doesn’t won’t work. Instead I must say, “Alexa, turn the volume up on the Bedroom TV”.

Bearing that in mind, Ticketmaster has provided a list of specific ways that customers can use its new skill. Examples include “Find concerts in Los Angeles”, “What time is the Lion King in New York City”, “What are Twenty-One Pilots upcoming tour dates”, and more. The skill supports using stored payment methods, helping to make the process 100% voice driven.

Pricing and availability

The new Ticketmaster Alexa skill is available today for free. Although users will need to spend money to purchase tickets, there are no additional fees for buying with Alexa.

9to5Toys’ Take

I do not make it to many concerts or sporting events, so this Alexa skill will not likely be used by me anytime soon. That being said, I do believe that there are users that will find this useful when cooking, working out, or simply don’t want to fumble with a phone. Kudos to Amazon and Ticketmaster for using the Alexa platform as another way to expand their reach.