Score Denon’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay-enabled HEOS Receiver with a $40 GC for $349 ($439 value)

- Mar. 8th 2019 1:35 pm ET

Newegg Flash offers the Denon AVR-X2400H 7.2-Channel 4K Network A/V Receiver bundled with a $40 Gift Card for $349 shipped. The receiver normally sells for $399 at retailers like Crutchfield, with the added Newegg credit bringing the total savings up to 20%. Today’s offer is also the best value we’ve seen so far. Headlined by AirPlay support, Denon’s 7.2-channel receiver also touts eight HDMI ports with 4K HDR passthrough, HEOS multi-room audio support and more. It can supply up to 95W to each channel, giving you plenty of power to fill your home theater with high-fidelity sound. Reviews are still coming in, but so far it carries a 3.8/5 star rating. Not to mention, other Denon receivers are highly-rated at Amazon.

Looking for speakers to pair with your new Denon receiver? Don’t forget that you can save up to $50 on Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker Systems from $150.

Denon AVR-X2400H 7.2-Channel Receiver features:

  • Compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice control
  • 7.2 channel AV Receiver with 95W per channel (8ohms, 20Hz – 20kHz with0.08% T.H.D.) > Enough power to fill medium size rooms with unique Demon sound
  • Built-in HEOS Wireless Multi-Room Audio Technology
  • 4K/60 Hz full-rate pass-through, 4:4:4 color resolution, HDR, BT.2020 and Dolby Vision> Latest HDMI standard for future-proof compatibility

