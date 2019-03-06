Save up to $50 on Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker Systems from $150

Monoprice is currently offering the Monoprice Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System with 12-inch Subwoofer (9723) for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This system improves your audio setup with four satellite speakers, a center speaker with mid-range driver and 0.75-inch aluminum dome tweeter and more. The entire package is tied together with a 12-inch subwoofer that balances out the system’s audio profile. Reviews are still coming in on this model, although the speaker system without the additional subwoofer carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 240 customers. Head below for more.

Monoprice is also discounting its standard 5.1-Channel Speaker System to $149.99. That’s $30 off the going rate and is a new all-time low as well for the home theater upgrade. The big tradeoff here is that you’re forgoing the enhanced 12-inch subwoofer included with the system above. But if you’re looking for a more budget-conscious way to improve your setup, the exclusion is worth it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Both of the discounted speaker systems will pair perfectly with Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver, which is on sale for $204 shipped (30% off). It rocks AirPlay connectivity and Dolby Atmos audio, making it a compelling option to give your home theater top-notch sound.

Tie the whole setup together by grabbing some speaker wire at Amazon with your savings.

Monoprice Premium 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System features:

Enjoy a simple and elegant 5.1-channel home theater system at a price that will leave you wondering why you would spend $30 on a night at the movies. Your home theater will resonate with clearly defined and impactful dialog, music, and special effects. The system features four satellite speakers and a center channel speaker, each of which uses a 3″ polypropylene mid-range driver and 0.75″ aluminum dome tweeter, with a power handling capacity of 100 watts. It also includes a 12″ 150-watt powered subwoofer, which will fill your room with the deep rumbling sound of explosions and the driving beat of bass music.