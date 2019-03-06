Save up to $50 on Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker Systems from $150

- Mar. 6th 2019 1:48 pm ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering the Monoprice Premium 5.1-Channel Home Theater Speaker System with 12-inch Subwoofer (9723) for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This system improves your audio setup with four satellite speakers, a center speaker with mid-range driver and 0.75-inch aluminum dome tweeter and more. The entire package is tied together with a 12-inch subwoofer that balances out the system’s audio profile. Reviews are still coming in on this model, although the speaker system without the additional subwoofer carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 240 customers. Head below for more.

Monoprice is also discounting its standard 5.1-Channel Speaker System to $149.99. That’s $30 off the going rate and is a new all-time low as well for the home theater upgrade. The big tradeoff here is that you’re forgoing the enhanced 12-inch subwoofer included with the system above. But if you’re looking for a more budget-conscious way to improve your setup, the exclusion is worth it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Both of the discounted speaker systems will pair perfectly with Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. A/V Receiver, which is on sale for $204 shipped (30% off). It rocks AirPlay connectivity and Dolby Atmos audio, making it a compelling option to give your home theater top-notch sound.

Tie the whole setup together by grabbing some speaker wire at Amazon with your savings.

Monoprice Premium 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Speaker System features:

Enjoy a simple and elegant 5.1-channel home theater system at a price that will leave you wondering why you would spend $30 on a night at the movies. Your home theater will resonate with clearly defined and impactful dialog, music, and special effects. The system features four satellite speakers and a center channel speaker, each of which uses a 3″ polypropylene mid-range driver and 0.75″ aluminum dome tweeter, with a power handling capacity of 100 watts. It also includes a 12″ 150-watt powered subwoofer, which will fill your room with the deep rumbling sound of explosions and the driving beat of bass music.

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go