TP-Link’s popular Smart Plug Minis are on sale, get two for $30 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $29.98. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. As a comparison, Amazon currently offers this bundle at $45. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug as an affordable way to expand your smart home. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop the smartphone functionality and add a best-selling plug-in timer for over 50% less. This model is ideal for automating lights in your home, both for security and to cut down on energy costs.

TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs feature: