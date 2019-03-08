TP-Link’s popular Smart Plug Minis are on sale, get two for $30 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers two TP-Link HS105 Smart Plug Minis for $29.98. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. As a comparison, Amazon currently offers this bundle at $45. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This two-pack is an easy buy at just $15 per plug as an affordable way to expand your smart home. Features include support for Alexa and Google Assistant, a minimalistic design that only covers one outlet and more. Put the free smartphone app to work and create schedules, which help cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Drop the smartphone functionality and add a best-selling plug-in timer for over 50% less. This model is ideal for automating lights in your home, both for security and to cut down on energy costs.
TP-Link HS105 Smart Plugs feature:
Control electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the HS105 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Away Mode makes it look like you’re home when you’re not for added security, and the HS105 works with Amazon Alexa to enable voice control. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house. Set connected devices to turn on and off as needed, conserving energy and helping you save on your electricity bill.