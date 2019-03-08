Xbox One X/S bundles from $180: standard, PUBG + extra controller, Forza Horizon 4, more

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Console for $339.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Microsoft, this is a solid $160 discount and the lowest price we can find. The best Amazon listings have it starting at $390 or so. While you will find larger bundles for more money with a slightly better value down below, this is the lowest total price we can find on Xbox One X right now. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to Microsoft’s higher-end machine or are just looking for an extra Xbox One S, you’ll want to head below to check out the rest of today’s offers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

Microsoft is said to be nearing the release of a digital Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future and here are today’s best game deals.

Xbox One X 1TB Console: