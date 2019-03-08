Xbox One X/S bundles from $180: standard, PUBG + extra controller, Forza Horizon 4, more

- Mar. 8th 2019 12:43 pm ET

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Console for $339.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Microsoft, this is a solid $160 discount and the lowest price we can find. The best Amazon listings have it starting at $390 or so. While you will find larger bundles for more money with a slightly better value down below, this is the lowest total price we can find on Xbox One X right now. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to Microsoft’s higher-end machine or are just looking for an extra Xbox One S, you’ll want to head below to check out the rest of today’s offers.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

Microsoft is said to be nearing the release of a digital Xbox One S that embraces a disc-less future and here are today’s best game deals.

Xbox One X 1TB Console:

  • Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console
  • 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment
  • Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network
  • Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories
  • Great for 1080p screens-games run smoothly, look great, and load quickly
