Today only, Woot discounts several refurbished AOC Gaming Monitors: QHD $300, 4K $460

Today only, Woot is offering several AOC monitors for a hefty discount. Our top pick is the factory reconditioned AOC Agon 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor (AG271QX) for $299.99 Prime shipped. An extra $6 delivery fee applies for non-Prime members. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Despite the fact that this monitor sports a QHD display, a 144hz refresh rate makes it a solid option for your gaming setup. It is wall mountable and offers a slew of connectivity options, making it a versatile solution that you’ll be able to use for years to come. Ports include HDMI, USB 3.0 & 2.0, DisplayPort, DVI, and VGA. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

We also spotted the factory reconditioned AOC Agon 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor (AG271UG) for $459.99 with the above shipping options at Woot. Today’s deal is $340 off the what Amazon is charging and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. With support for 4K at 60hz, this display is an option suited well both for gaming and productivity. It features DisplayPort, HDMI, and 4x USB 3.0 ports. Just like the monitor above, this one comes with a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Mounting a display to the wall can make for a slick setup. Spending a bit of your savings on an AmazonBasics Wall Mount priced at $20 will allow you to ditch the stand and focus on your new monitor with minimal distractions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AOC Agon 27-inch Gaming Monitor (AG271QX) features: