This new Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac is more than $100 off today at $200 shipped

- Mar. 12th 2019 11:31 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300+ $200
0

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model still fetches around $300+ at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. Features include a reusable cloth filter, multi-floor type cleaning, Dyson’s bagless tech and the included combination stair tool. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s option is as much as 50% off but if you’re looking for a cordless model consider the V8 Animal refurbished by Dyson.  It’s currently only $45 more than today’s deal and roughly $254 off the regular new price. However, you might as well just let iRobot’s Roomba 860 do it for you at $275 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500).

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:

Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home.

Get this deal
Reg. $300+ $200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard