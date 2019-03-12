This new Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vac is more than $100 off today at $200 shipped

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum (206900-01) for $199.99 shipped. Originally $400, this model still fetches around $300+ at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. Features include a reusable cloth filter, multi-floor type cleaning, Dyson’s bagless tech and the included combination stair tool. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.
Today’s option is as much as 50% off but if you’re looking for a cordless model consider the V8 Animal refurbished by Dyson. It’s currently only $45 more than today’s deal and roughly $254 off the regular new price. However, you might as well just let iRobot’s Roomba 860 do it for you at $275 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500).
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum:
Keep your floors spotless with this Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum, which features cyclonic technology and a reusable cloth filter to remove dust and messes with ease. The combination and stair tool helps you clean areas throughout the home.