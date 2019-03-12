Blanket your home in Wi-Fi w/ eero’s 3-piece 802.11ac mesh system for $299 (Reg. $399)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the eero 802.11ac Home WiFi System for $299 shipped. That’s good for $100 off and within $3 of the Amazon all-time low price. You’ll also find this offer at Best Buy for today only. Mesh Wi-Fi systems have taken off in recent years, and eero is one of the best names in the game out there. This bundle includes one eero base station and two eero beacons. Ideal for up to four bedroom homes and great for multi-user/device setups. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal is overkill for your setup, consider going with a Wi-Fi extender and simply improve your coverage in that way. This model from NETGEAR delivers 802.11ac with a multi-antenna design and more. Additional details can be found on this page.

eero Home WiFi Systems feature: