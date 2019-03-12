Put the gold trim Mackie CR3 Multimedia Monitors on your desk for $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Musician’s Friend is offering the 3-inch Mackie CR3 Limited Edition Gold Trim Multimedia Monitors (Pair) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a nice $20 price drop, matching our previous/the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. In fact, we very rarely see the gold trim model go on sale at all. They feature an 80 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range, front panel volume knob, all-wood cabinets and isolation pads to minimize low energy build-up. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the 1,800+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.
These speakers already come with all the cables to connect them to your computer, each other and your smartphone as well. But if you’re looking for something a little bit more on the home theater side of things, be sure to checkout our hands on review of the Logitech Z606 5.1 speaker system right here.
Mackie CR3 LE Gold Trim Multimedia Monitors:
Mackie CR3 3 in. Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors are designed for multimedia creation and entertainment, delivering studio-quality design and performance in sleek, small-footprint designs. Choose which side of your desk gets the volume knob with CR’s speaker placement switch and take advantage of convenient front-panel features like a dedicated input for smartphone playback. Plus, you get all the cables you need to get started right out of the box. With Mackie Creative Reference monitors, you get professional sound quality and features in compact desk-friendly designs perfect for work, play and everything in between.