Enjoy color laser printing w/ this Xerox Phaser for $149 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Xerox Phaser 6510/DN Color Laser Printer for $149 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I’ve always been a fan of laser printers as they’re more affordable on refills then their inkjet counterparts. But, on top of that, laser printers also give you a page that’s nearly dry moments after the printing finishes with no chance of smudging, unlike inkjet offerings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
For a more robust and affordable option, check out this Brother AiO Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) for $130 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer color printing, you’ll be able to scan and copy as well as print your documents with budget-friendly ink.
Xerox Phaser Color Laser Printer features:
- Adds automatic duplexing (2-sided printing) to the Phaser 6510/N
- Print outstanding quality documents with 1200 X 2400 dpi resolution and PANTONE color matching on paper sizes up to 8½ X 14 inches
- First print out in less than 12 seconds and up to 30 ppm continuous printing. Add a 550-sheet optional paper tray to the standard 250-sheet tray for extended printing
- Keep sensitive documents out of the wrong hands with built-in Secure HTTPS (TLS), IPsec, 802.1x Authentication, IPv6, IP Filtering, Secure Print, SNMPv3 and LDAP (SASL)
- NOTE: Printer would have generic model name ‘Phaser 6510’ on it, but the item is correctly the ‘Phaser 6510/DN’