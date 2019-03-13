Just $7 gets you a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors via Amazon

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band in Black, Brown or Navy for $7.19 Prime shipped when promo code 2TFSSYTJ is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $15+ price tag and the best offer we’ve seen to date. Ditch your existing Apple Watch band for something that’s a bit more stylish. This model is available in three colors and delivers a classy look for just about any occasion. Rated 4/5 stars.
Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for even more third-party options. You’ll find a wide range of styles from $5, including sport bands, leather, and more.
Top4Cus Apple Watch Bands feature:
- Design: Silicone leather band, giving your wrist whole new comfortableness. Lightweight (Feel no pressure on wrist ) but securely hold up your watch.
- Extra Gift: A clear watch case is attached to better protect the expensive watch; A square black buckle is offered as well to provide you new and classic style with one band, easily remove or install, second image for reference.
- Match Type: Perfectly match 40MM apple watch series 4, for 38MM apple watch series 1 & 2 & 3, also fit, but both the case and the connector of the band will be possibly a little bit loose, please choose product based on need.