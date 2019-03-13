This 4-pack of Farberware Reusable Silicone Food Savers is up to 30% off: $7 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Farberware Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers for $6.92. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently a few cents extra over at Walmart. Regularly up to $10 or so, today’s deal is about 30% off, within less than $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. These handy food savers can be used directly on fruits and vegetables (as seen in the image above) as well as to reseal jars and other food products. They are dishwasher safe and made of BPA-free silicone. Rated 4+ stars from over 620 Amazon customers. More details below.

These Farberware Food Huggers can certainly come in handy for jars and containers without resealable lids, but a typical tupperware set will also do the trick as well. This 40-piece Rubbermaid TakeAlongs option will certainly go a whole lot further at just $10. Either way, be sure to check out our favorite pantry organizing products from just $7 right here.

Farberware Food Huggers: