Bose SoundLink Revolve returns to Amazon all-time low at $159 (Reg. $199)

- Mar. 5th 2019 4:20 pm ET

$159
Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Revolve 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $159 shipped in various colors. Also at B&H and Dell. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the best offer currently available. This Bluetooth speaker delivers Bose’s iconic sound, 360-degree coverage and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. If you’re after an upgraded audio experience, consider going with this popular Bose speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to upgrade your audio experience? Consider going with Apple’s HomePod. Although it is pricier than today’s featured deal, it is getting a rare discount to $250. This is a great way to jumpstart your smart home or simply give AirPlay 2 a try.

Bose Revolve features:

  • Deep, loud and immersive sound, with True 360-degree coverage. Wireless range up to 30 feet. For those times when loud just isn’t loud enough, use the app to connect any two SoundLink Revolve speakers
  • Seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (Ipx4)
  • Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time from a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts; easily take calls and access Siri or Google now
  • Pair two speakers together for stereo or party mode playback
