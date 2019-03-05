Bose SoundLink Revolve returns to Amazon all-time low at $159 (Reg. $199)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Revolve 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $159 shipped in various colors. Also at B&H and Dell. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the best offer currently available. This Bluetooth speaker delivers Bose’s iconic sound, 360-degree coverage and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. If you’re after an upgraded audio experience, consider going with this popular Bose speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want to upgrade your audio experience? Consider going with Apple’s HomePod. Although it is pricier than today’s featured deal, it is getting a rare discount to $250. This is a great way to jumpstart your smart home or simply give AirPlay 2 a try.

Bose Revolve features: