Seal your favorite snacks in these Stasher Silicone Bags for $8 Prime shipped (20% off)

- Mar. 14th 2019 4:49 pm ET

Amazon offers the Stasher Reusable Silicone 9.9-ounce Snack Bag in Citrus or Lime for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is a 20% discount and the best price we’ve tracked for any color. You won’t find any plastic here — these bags are made of 100% pure platinum silicone. Even better, they’re self-sealing. Rated 4.2/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in reusable lunch bags.

If you’re planning a picnic to welcome the incoming warmer weather, seal your snacks in the Stasher bags above. Then transport your goodies in the Igloo Playmate Pal 7-quart Personal Cooler for $11.

Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag features:

  • 100% pure platinum silicone: the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag.
  • Non-toxic: unlike traditional plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in Stasher bags!
  • Pinch-lock seal: features the innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your food’s nutrients, flavors and juices locked in.
  • No lid or Extra seals: Stasher bags are self-sealing and do not require any extra lids or parts. Just burp your Stasher to remove excess air and pinch the Seal closed!
  • Dishwasher and Microwave Safe: platinum food-grade silicone is safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, boiling water, and oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
