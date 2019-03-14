Clean up your winter mess with Sun Joe’s 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $155 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $154.87 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, this pressure washer typically sells for around $200. Our previous Gold Box mention came out to $160, with today’s deal being a new all-time low with the coupon. Winter weather will soon fade to spring, and that means it will be time to clean up your outdoor spaces. Forget about oil and gas this year, opt for an electric-powered pressure washer instead. This model is powered by a 13A motor and is capable of pushing up to 2300PSI. Ships with a 20-foot hose, five quick connect spray tips, and 40-ounce soap tank. It’s the #1 best-selling pressure washer at Amazon with a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer to use your existing setup, consider going with a pressure washer add-on for your hose. You won’t likely see the same level of cleaning power as today’s featured deal, but it’s also a more cost-effective alternative.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features: