Save on Little Giant Ladders and more in Home Depot’s 1-day sale from $26

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off ladders and other building supplies. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Little Giant 17-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $159. For comparison, that’s up to 20% off the regular going rate and $20 less than Amazon’s current marketplace offering. This model offers support for up to 300 pounds and delivers 24 different configurations for various setups. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum, it is “lightweight for easy transport.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Little Giant 17-foot Ladder features: