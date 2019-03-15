Save on Little Giant Ladders and more in Home Depot’s 1-day sale from $26

- Mar. 15th 2019 10:54 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off ladders and other building supplies. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Little Giant 17-foot Aluminum Multi-position Ladder for $159. For comparison, that’s up to 20% off the regular going rate and $20 less than Amazon’s current marketplace offering. This model offers support for up to 300 pounds and delivers 24 different configurations for various setups. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum, it is “lightweight for easy transport.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Little Giant 17-foot Ladder features:

Featuring the ability to hold 2 people, is the Little Giant articulating ladder. It can hold 300 lbs. on both sides and has wide-flared legs to provide enhanced safety and stability. This ladder can be easily locked so that you can make quick adjustments and contains 24-unique configurations like an A-frame, staircase, extension and 90-degree ladder, or with trestle brackets to form a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system. All of this versatility in one ladder that is 20% lighter due to its aerospace-grade aluminum construction.

